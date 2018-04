In his first press conference since the Super Bowl, Patriots head coach Bill Belichick deflected any speculatin that his team is looking at drafting a quarterback of the future.



When asked if he's likely to choose a signal caller, Belichick said, "We'll do what's best for the football team."



In a follow up, he was asked how long he thinks current quarterback Tom Brady will play. The coach said he'd only be answering questions related to the draft.