The Celtics enter the playoffs as the East's No. 2 seed after a season filled with devastating injuries, beginning with Gordon Hayward's ankle injury in the season opener. But with Kyrie Irving's recent knee surgery landing him on the sideline as well, it has an already-hobbled Boston team looking very vulnerable against a seventh-seeded Bucks team led by Giannis Antetokounmpo. The ``Greek Freak'' is averaging 33.5 points per game against Boston this season _ more than any other player.