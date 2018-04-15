Pawtucket Police investigating early morning shooting - ABC6 - Providence, RI and New Bedford, MA News, Weather

Pawtucket Police investigating early morning shooting

Posted: Updated:

By News Staff

PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WLNE) -- Pawtucket police are investigating a shooting early Sunday morning that sent two people to the hospital.

Pawtucket Fire Department confirmed that a shooting occurred in the area of Main Street and Newell Avenue around 1:00 a.m. Sunday.

Two people were transported to the hospital. Their condition or the extent of their injuries is not known at this time.

The Fire Department told ABC6 that Pawtucket Police are investigating the incident.

©WLNE-TV / ABC6 2018

