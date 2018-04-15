North Smithfield Police Officer suffers broken wrist while apprehending fleeing suspect

By News Staff

NORTH SMITHFIELD, R.I. (WLNE) -- A North Smithfield Police Officer suffered a broken wrist while trying to apprehend a fleeing suspect Saturday night.

North Smithfield Police said they received calls from residents on Pound Hill Road around 8:45 p.m. Saturday stating that there was a suspicious vehicle operating up and down the roadway and entering in and out of driveways.

Upon arrival, North Smithfield officers identified the suspect vehicle and conducted a motor vehicle stop.

Police said the suspect first provided officers on scene with a false name.

Officers were able to locate the correct name of the suspect, identified as Anthony Wilding, of Pawtucket, and a wanted check yielded three active warrants for his arrest.

Police said Wilding then resisted arrest and attempted to flee on foot. After a brief foot pursuit and a struggle, officers took Wilding into custody.

One North Smithfield officer suffered a broken wrist in the struggle.

Wilding was subsequently charged with felony assault on a police officer, resisting arrest, obstructing a police officer in the execution of duty, disorderly conduct and operating with a suspended license.

Police said Wilding is being held at the ACI until a court appearance Monday.

