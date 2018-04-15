P-Bruins Win Regular Season Finale

The Providence Bruins defeated the Springfield Thunderbirds Sunday afternoon 4-2 in their regular season finale. The P-Bruins got goals from Zach Senyshyn, Ryan Fitzgerald, Trent Frederic and Austin Czarnik while Zane McIntyre made his 45 start of the season in net.

After a hard fought defensive battle in the first period, the P-Bruins were the first to get on the board as Senyshyn scored with under two minutes remaining in the period. He used his speed to fly into the zone and went five-hole on Harri Sateri to give Providence the lead. Senyshyn’s 12th goal of the season was assisted by Colton Hargrove and Connor Clifton as the P-Bruins brought a 1-0 lead into the intermission.

The second period was filled with both strong offensive and defensive plays for the P-Bruins and T-Birds. Dryden Hunt put the Thunderbirds on the board with a backhanded wrist shot to the top right corner of the net to tie the game 1-1 at 1:26. Providence was quick to comeback with their second goal of the night scored by Fitzgerald assisted by Jordan Szwarz at 1:43 to regain their lead 2-1. The Thunderbirds however came back to tie the game in the second half of the period, as Dryden Hunt scored his second goal of the night at 12:58 assisted by Mark Fayne and Curtis Valk 2-2.

The P-Bruins took the lead again early in the third period with a goal from Frederic assisted by Karson Kuhlman to make it 3-2 at 2:17. The assist counted as Kuhlman’s first professional point after signing an ATO earlier this week. After a competitive third period, Providence was able to further their lead in the last two minutes when Czarnik was awarded a goal on an empty net due to a T-Birds penalty while their goalie was pulled. The P-Bruins lead in shots on goal 35-29 and won the last regular season game of the season 4-2.

McIntyre stopped 27 of 29 shots while Sateri stopped 31 of 34. Providence was 0-2 on the power play and 3-3 on the penalty kill. Stay tuned to ProvidenceBruins.com for the latest updates on the team’s playoff schedule and ticket information.

