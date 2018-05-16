Pawtucket man sentenced to life for killing his daughter

By: Alana Cerrone

Providence, R.I. (WLNE) - The Pawtucket man who killed his daughter in 2013 will spend the rest of his life behind bars.

Judge Netti Vogel sentence Jorge DePina to life in prison Wednesday morning, the maximum sentence for second degree murder, for the beating death of his daughter Aleida.

Before the sentencing we heard a plea from DePina explaining to the court how much he loved his daughter and that he would never kill her.

Through a translator DePina explained that he always took care of her and was only raising her the way his mom raised him in Cape Verde, and he adds that never knew she was in pain.

Judge Vogel was not convinced by DePina’s plea and pointed to evidence showing DePina had given Aleida a prescription pain killer before she died.

Ultimately, the judge came down on DePina calling him sadistic and “an evil self-involved excuse for a man”.

The defense was asking for a term in years for their client but the prosecution says they are very pleased with the life sentence.

On the way out of the courtroom DePina shouted at Judge Vogel in creole and then an expletive in English.

Some of the Jurors were in court for the sentencing to see how the three-week trial came to a close. They said off camera they are happy with the judge’s decision.

