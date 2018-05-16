UPDATE: Man dead after armed standoff with police in Middleborough

By: News Staff

MIDDLEBOROUGH, Mass. (WLNE) — After a tense nearly eight-hour standoff, the wanted man who barricaded himself inside a home on Wednesday has killed himself.

Authorities said John Mann, 38 was found deceased inside the home Wednesday afternoon.

The standoff began around 9:30 Wednesday morning. Around half a dozen officers entered the house on Wareham street to arrest the fugitive on several felony warrants.

Police said Mann fired one shot at an officer in the back of the home, and thankfully missed.

Authorities did not fire back.

They immediately took cover and set up a perimeter around the house.

Hours later every agency from local police down to the SWAT team and FBI were on-hand.

Surrounding businesses on the busy industrial road were told to shelter in place, and police also blocked it off to drivers.

Crisis negotiators did their best to stop the fugitive from doing anything rash, but ultimately, Mann took his own life.

An investigation is underway, and ABC6 News will update you as soon as new information becomes available.

