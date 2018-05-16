UPDATE: Police ID Pedestrian struck in Warwick

By: News Staff

WARWICK, R.I. (WLNE) — Police have identified the pedestrian that lost his life Wednesday night.

Police say 80-year-old Anthony Rossi was run over by a Caravan while on his way to the gym.

Authorities responded to Warwick Ave around 8:30 p.m., where upon arrival they found Rossi on the sidewalk.

"We started CPR right away," said Battalion Chief Max Field with the Warwick Fire Department.

Rossi was rushed to Rhode Island Hospital, where he was later pronounced deceased.

The driver of the car that hit the victim was cooperative with officials. He was only identified as a 38-year-old man from Portsmouth.

"The preliminary investigation suggests the pedestrian was crossing Warwick Ave from the west side to the east side of the road in the area of Fourth Ave in the area of Rigatoni’s restaurant," said Warwick Police in a press release.

The driver struck the victim in the outside lane.

