Late Run Helps Bisons Earn Series Split With PawSox

Pawtucket Red Sox Press Release

PAWTUCKET, R.I. — Sam Travis and Mike Ohlman provided a pair of home runs out of the heart of the Pawtucket Red Sox order, but the Buffalo Bisons struck late and escaped with a 5-4 win Wednesday afternoon at McCoy Stadium.

The PawSox (17-19) dug out of an early 3-0 deficit and climbed ahead with a three-run third inning, but the Bisons (13-16) tied the game in the fourth and went ahead for good in the top of the ninth with an unearned run to split the weather-shortened, two-game series. Pawtucket did load the bases in the bottom of the ninth inning, only for right fielder Rusney Castillo to fly out to the warning track in deep center field. Once again, the PawSox and Bisons tangled in a tight, back-and-forth affair. Of their eight meetings so far this season, six have been decided by two runs or fewer, including three one-run, extra-innings games. The PawSox, who won Monday’s opener 6-5 in walk-off fashion, had won their previous four home games entering Wednesday’s matinee.

In his fourth game since returning from the disabled list, Travis blasted his second home run of the season — a no-doubt solo jack in the second inning that cleared everything in left field. In the third, Ohlman clubbed his fourth homer, upping his OPS to .896.

Pawtucket starter William Cuevas allowed four runs on six hits and a walk across six innings with four strikeouts, settling in after a three-run first inning. Cuevas retired the final six batters he faced before turning the ballgame over to the bullpen. Hard-throwing right-hander Ty Buttrey struck out the side in the seventh, before Fernando Rodriguez Jr. made his return from the disabled list with a scoreless eighth inning. Righty Ryan Brasier (L, 2-4) allowed an unearned run in the top of the ninth.

Buffalo starter Chris Rowley needed 90 pitches to get through four innings of four-run work, before former first-round pick Taylor Guerrieri buzzed through three shutout stanzas. Southpaw Tim Mayza (W, 1-0) struck out three in 1.2 scoreless innings, and veteran righty Al Alburquerque (S, 2) induced Castillo’s deep flyout.

The Bisons jumped on Cuevas quickly in the top of the first inning when second baseman Devon Travis drilled the third pitch of the ballgame to left field for a two-run homer. No. 3 hitter Rowdy Tellez then doubled and scored on a fielder’s choice to make it 3-0.

Pawtucket crept on the board in the bottom of the second inning when Travis connected on a solo homer to cut the deficit to 3-1.

In the third, Castillo laced an RBI double to left-center field to reel in left fielder Aneury Tavarez and make it a one-run game. The next batter, Ohlman, skied a two-run blast to the left-center berm to vault Pawtucket ahead, 4-3.

The Bisons, though, responded in the top of the fourth when center fielder Roemon Fields delivered an RBI double and scored third baseman Jason Leblebijian to tie the game, 4-4.

Fields then wreaked havoc on the bases in the ninth. After coaxing a leadoff walk against Brasier, Fields swiped second and advanced to third on Ohlman’s throwing error. Fields then bolted for home on a sacrifice fly to center from Pompey, pushing Buffalo back in front, 5-4.

Following this rain-shortened series and an off day Thursday, the PawSox hit the road again to kick off a three-game series with the Rochester Red Wings (Minnesota Twins) on Friday at 7:05 p.m. Pawtucket right-hander Chandler Shepherd (2-2, 4.75) is scheduled to start opposite Red Wings lefty Stephen Gonsalves (2-1, 3.94).

