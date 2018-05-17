Driver's license services resume at Rhode Island DMV - ABC6 - Providence, RI and New Bedford, MA News, Weather

Driver's license services resume at Rhode Island DMV

By: AP

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) _ The Rhode Island Division of Motor Vehicles says driver's license services are back up and running after a technical problem was resolved.

The DMV said Thursday morning that technicians working overnight fixed the telecommunications system.

An agency spokesman said Wednesday that a network connection to a national data center was severed, preventing the state from accessing verification systems needed to issue licenses.

A similar issue caused an outage at the end of April. The agency says that outage caused problems around the country, but the newest one was limited to Rhode Island.

The DMV says all services, including license transactions, are now available.

