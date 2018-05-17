Bill allowing experimental drugs for terminally ill advances - ABC6 - Providence, RI and New Bedford, MA News, Weather

Bill allowing experimental drugs for terminally ill advances

Posted: Updated:

By: The Associated Press

Email: news@abc6.com

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) _ The Rhode Island House of Representatives has passed a law that would allow terminally ill patients in the state to use experimental treatments not yet approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

The House voted Wednesday to pass the so-called “right-to-try”: bill named after Neil Fachon.

The 20-year-old East Greenwich resident died of an aggressive brain tumor in February 2017. Lawmakers said he had been accepted into a clinical trial but was denied the drug because of “governmental red tape.”

State Rep. Joseph McNamara says the law helps give patients and their families hope. The bill would allow patients to request an experimental drug from its manufacturer, which can choose whether to provide it.

Dozens of states have passed similar laws. The Senate is considering a similar bill.

© The Associated Press WLNE-TV / ABC6  News

