Pedroia Wraps Up Rehab, PawSox Fall To RailRiders In Series Finale

Pawtucket Red Sox Press Release

PAWTUCKET, R.I. — The Pawtucket Red Sox received a pair of effective outings out of the bullpen, but the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders generated enough early offense in a 3-1 win over the PawSox on Thursday afternoon at McCoy Stadium.

As they did in each of the four games in the series, the RailRiders (21-24) scored first and built an early advantage, leading 2-0 after three frames. Pawtucket (19-24) grabbed a run in the bottom of the seventh and threatened even more damage, but Scranton/Wilkes-Barre hung on to split the four-game series.

Less than 14 hours after the end of last night’s game, Red Sox second baseman Dustin Pedroia played the fifth game of his rehab assignment (first pitch was at 11:05 AM), spent seven innings at second base and went 0-for-3 out of the No. 2 spot in Pawtucket’s order (4-6-3 double play, groundout to third and a 6-4 fielder’s choice in which he avoided a double play, racing down the line to first). Friday will mark exactly seven months since the two-time World Series champion underwent knee surgery.

“He said he felt really good,” Pawtucket manager Kevin Boles said. “We’ll see what the next step is, let Boston handle that.

“Defensively, he’s looked really good here. He’s done a nice job. He got tested a couple times these last couple days. The big test was a few days ago in Rochester. He was tested quite a bit. He’s moving around pretty good on defense.”

Pawtucket starter Justin Haley (L, 1-6) worked 4.2 innings of two-run ball, allowing five hits and two walks to go along with five strikeouts. He exited with a full count and a man at second in the top of the fifth, and right-handed reliever Kyle Martin entered and dropped in a beautiful changeup on his first pitch to strand the runner. In total, Martin punched out five — the most he’s had in any one outing since the 2016 season — over 2.1 innings of one-run ball without a walk. Fellow righty Ty Buttrey then added two hitless and shutout innings and struck out a pair.

In Haley’s nine starts this season, the PawSox have scored 15 runs.

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre starter Josh Rogers (W, 4-3) impressed over 6.1 innings in which he struck out six, ceded a run (after he departed) and yielded four hits and three walks (two of which came in his seventh and final frame). Hard-throwing righty reliever Cale Coshow (S, 2) fanned two in a pristine ninth.

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre scored early once again, as leadoff man and shortstop Tyler Wade singled, moved to second on a wild pitch and scored on an RBI single from first baseman Greg Bird.

In the third, the RailRiders placed runners at second and third with nobody out, and center fielder Clint Frazier extended the lead to 2-0 with an RBI groundout.

Then in the sixth, Scranton/Wilkes-Barre stretched the lead to 3-0 on a two-out RBI bloop single from second baseman Billy Fleming that scored RailRiders catcher Erik Kratz.

Pawtucket loaded the bases with one out in the bottom of the seventh inning, and third baseman Jordan Betts delivered with an RBI single through the left side to plate catcher Mike Ohlman and cut the margin to 3-1.

Following the four-game series with the RailRiders, the PawSox remain home and crack open a five-game series with the Lehigh Valley IronPigs (Philadelphia Phillies) on Friday at 7:05 pm. Pawtucket right-hander Marcus Walden (0-2, 5.79) is scheduled to start opposite IronPigs lefty Cole Irvin (4-1, 2.81). The game will be televised live on YurView on Cox and Spectrum TV3. Radio coverage on WHJJ (920 AM and 104.7 FM) and throughout the PawSox Radio Network begins with the pre-game show at 6:35 p.m.

The nine-game, eight-day homestand runs through Monday (May 28).