Another $5K reward offered for info on church fire

By: The Associated Press
Email: news@gmail.com
SMITHFIELD, R.I. (AP) _ Federal officials have announced another $5,000 reward for information about a fire that damaged a Rhode Island church in December.
The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives announced the reward Wednesday and released an image of a blue SUV believed to be connected to the fire at the New Life Worship Center in Smithfield.
The new reward is in addition to the $5,000 already being offered by the state Arson Watch Reward Program for information that leads to an arrest and conviction.
Authorities say the fire caused more than $350,000 in damage.
© The Associated Press WLNE-TV / ABC6 News