Another $5K reward offered for info on church fire

Another $5K reward offered for info on church fire

Posted: Updated:

By: The Associated Press

SMITHFIELD, R.I. (AP) _ Federal officials have announced another $5,000 reward for information about a fire that damaged a Rhode Island church in December.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives announced the reward Wednesday and released an image of a blue SUV believed to be connected to the fire at the New Life Worship Center in Smithfield.

The new reward is in addition to the $5,000 already being offered by the state Arson Watch Reward Program for information that leads to an arrest and conviction.

Authorities say the fire caused more than $350,000 in damage.

