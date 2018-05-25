Smithfield Police investigating armed robbery

By News Staff

SMITHFIELD, R.I. (WLNE) – Police are investigating a robbery at a Speedway gas station early Friday morning in Smithfield.

Police responded to the Speedway located at 263 Putnam Pike around 4:30 a.m. for reports of an armed robbery.

According to Smithfield Police a white male suspect entered the store and brandished a black semi-automatic handgun before demanding money and cigarettes.

The suspect reportedly left the Speedway with approximately $80 in cash and several packs of cigarettes.

The suspect is described as a white male around 5’8” tall, 150 pounds, wearing a black baseball cap, black hooded sweatshirt, and dark pants and gloves.

Anyone with information regarding the robbery is asked to contact Smithfield Police Detectives division at (401) 231-2500.

