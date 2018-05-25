Smithfield Police investigating armed robbery - ABC6 - Providence, RI and New Bedford, MA News, Weather

Smithfield Police investigating armed robbery

Posted: Updated:

By News Staff

Email: news@abc6.com

Twitter: @ABC6

SMITHFIELD, R.I. (WLNE) – Police are investigating a robbery at a Speedway gas station early Friday morning in Smithfield.

Police responded to the Speedway located at 263 Putnam Pike around 4:30 a.m. for reports of an armed robbery.

According to Smithfield Police a white male suspect entered the store and brandished a black semi-automatic handgun before demanding money and cigarettes.

The suspect reportedly left the Speedway with approximately $80 in cash and several packs of cigarettes.

The suspect is described as a white male around 5’8” tall, 150 pounds, wearing a black baseball cap, black hooded sweatshirt, and dark pants and gloves.

Anyone with information regarding the robbery is asked to contact Smithfield Police Detectives division at (401) 231-2500.

©WLNE-TV / ABC6 2018

Powered by Frankly
Section
News
Weather
Sports
Advertise with Us
Entertainment
Community
Health
Video
Tools
RSS Headlines
Facebook/Twitter
Feedback/Contact Us
Submit a Story
About
News Staff Bios
Program Schedule
Sales
Public File Online
Jobs

10 Orms Street Providence, R.I. 02904
401-453-8000

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WLNE.
All Rights Reserved.

For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.