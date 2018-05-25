Man pleads guilty to drug trafficking charges

By: News Staff

Email: news@abc6.com

Twitter: @abc6

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) – A man from East Greenwich admitted guilt to drug trafficking charges Thursday in federal court.

43-year-old Jason Palmer pleaded guilty Thursday to charges of trafficking fentanyl and cocaine, the R.I. State Attorney’s Office has announced.

The guilty plea results from an investigation carried out by the North Kingstown Police and the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA), which focused on drug trafficking activity surrounding a public housing complex in North Kingstown.

The investigation involved the use of an undercover informant. The individual that helped law enforcement was housed in the Heritage House, a public housing complex in North Kingstown.

The informant, whose name has not been released, befriended Palmer and agreed on a sale of 5 grams of heroin for $100 per gram. The transaction took place on August 24th, 2017, and Palmer gave the individual what appeared to be the specified amount of the drug.

Later laboratory tests conducted by the DEA showed that Palmer had actually sold the informant an approximately 4.2 gram mixture of fentanyl and cocaine.

Palmer’s sentencing is scheduled for September 14th, 2018. He faces up to 20 years in prison, in addition to a supervised release for 3 years to life. Palmer also faces a fine of up to $1,000,000.



