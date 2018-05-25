Additional State Troopers on patrol for busy holiday weekend - ABC6 - Providence, RI and New Bedford, MA News, Weather

Additional State Troopers on patrol for busy holiday weekend

By News Staff

NORTH SCITUATE, R.I. (WLNE) – Rhode Island State Police announced Friday that additional troopers will be on patrol throughout Memorial Day Weekend to enforce motor vehicle laws.

“We want to ensure that all Rhode Islanders have a safe holiday weekend,” Superintendent Colonel Ann C. Assumpico said. “We hope this will be the start of an enjoyable summer season with no fatalities.”

State Police said additional troopers will be assigned throughout the Holiday weekend to identify motorists impaired by alcohol and drugs, as well as any drivers operating in a dangerous manner.

Colonel Assumpico encouraged Rhode Islanders to call 911 if they observe motorists driving in an erratic or dangerous manner, expressing that Rhode Islanders need to work together to keep the roadways safe for everyone.

