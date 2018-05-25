Acushnet Police search for breaking and entering suspect

By: News Staff

ACUSHNET, M.A. (WLNE) – The Acushnet Police Department is conducting an ongoing investigation of a business Breaking and Entering case that occurred Wednesday.

At approximately 4:44AM, Acushnet Police Officers arrived to 270 Main Street in response to reports of suspicious activity and an active alarm at Jason’s Variety.

Officers found evidence of a forced break-in through the store’s entrance. A number of store items were stolen, including a large amount of cigarettes. No suspects were at the site.

The Acushnet Police released today that the suspect is a white male believed to be in his late 50’s to early 60’s with a heavy build. At the time of the break-in, the suspect was wearing a red shirt and blue jeans. A sketch of the suspect based on eyewitness accounts has also been released.

Police have also announced that the suspect was driving a 2004 black F-250 Harley Davidson edition pick-up truck. The vehicle is believed to have been stolen from New Bedford. Law enforcement has not yet recovered the truck.

An investigation is ongoing. Acushnet Police are working to identify and locate both the suspect and the vehicle.

Acushnet Police has asked anyone with any information regarding the suspect or the vehicle to call the Acushnet Police Detective Division at (508) 998-0240.

