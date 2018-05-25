Police have people of interest in attempted car theft

By: Chloe Leshner

cleshner@abc6.com

@ChloeLeshner

CRANSTON, R.I. (WLNE) -- Scary moments for a pizza delivery driver when he noticed someone trying to steal his car and chased after him. They ended up topping the would-be thief and Cranston police have 2 people of interest.

A few workers from the pizza shop in Cranston...got the suspect out of the car and chased him down the street but gave up once a gun came into play.

It's business as usual at 5 Herb Pizza, Omar Hammoud making lunch deliveries despite what happened Thursday night.

"I saw a guy in my car with a white t-shirt, that's it," says Hammoud.

Surveillance video from the shop next door shows the moment he confronted the man trying to steal his car.

"When I opened the door I saw the guy inside I just took him out of the car and he said want to fight with me, want to fight with me? And he just started running," says Hammoud.

His coworkers came out and they chased the suspect down Dyer Street, until the suspect's friends showed up.

"Another unidentified male at this point, in a blue suspect vehicle, pointed a handgun out the window as they fled the scene at the victim and his friends," says Lieutenant Justin Dutra with the Cranston Police Department.

Police believe there are 3 suspects in this case and have identified 2 people of interest. They say the surveillance video was a big help.

"It's helpful in the initial parts of the investigation and it's helpful when the case goes to court and moves through the system," says Dutra.

Hammoud left his car running out front because it was his last delivery of the night. His boss says that will definitely be changing.

"We'll probably get more cameras outside and my drivers are key out of the car, no more keys in the car," says Youssef Almall, one of the owner's of the pizza shop.

Police say they've identified 1 of the suspects as a minor from Providence, they're working on warrants and hope to make arrests as soon as possible.

(C) WLNE/ABC 6 201