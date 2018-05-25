American flag taken down from Newport Bridge - ABC6 - Providence, RI and New Bedford, MA News, Weather

American flag taken down from Newport Bridge

Posted: Updated:

By: News Staff

Email: news@abc6.com

Twitter: @abc6

NEWPORT, R.I. (WLNE) -- An American flag displayed on the Newport Bridge was immediately taken down, out of respect, after it began to tear. 

In light of Memorial Day weekend, the Rhode Island Turnpike and Bridge Authority (RITBA) installed a flag on the west tower of the Newport Pell Bridge.

Although the flag was up for only a short time, RITBA received a lot of positive feedback on the new addition to the popular bridge.

The flag take down is a minor setback for the RITBA, but they are "working with the contractor who installed the flag to correct the flag suspension apparatus to prevent any problems in the future."

Although efforts are being made to have the flag reinstalled, it is unknown at this time if it will fly for Memorial Day.

© WLNE-TV / ABC6 2018

Powered by Frankly
Section
News
Weather
Sports
Advertise with Us
Entertainment
Community
Health
Video
Tools
RSS Headlines
Facebook/Twitter
Feedback/Contact Us
Submit a Story
About
News Staff Bios
Program Schedule
Sales
Public File Online
Jobs

10 Orms Street Providence, R.I. 02904
401-453-8000

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WLNE.
All Rights Reserved.

For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.