American flag taken down from Newport Bridge

NEWPORT, R.I. (WLNE) -- An American flag displayed on the Newport Bridge was immediately taken down, out of respect, after it began to tear.

In light of Memorial Day weekend, the Rhode Island Turnpike and Bridge Authority (RITBA) installed a flag on the west tower of the Newport Pell Bridge.

Although the flag was up for only a short time, RITBA received a lot of positive feedback on the new addition to the popular bridge.

The flag take down is a minor setback for the RITBA, but they are "working with the contractor who installed the flag to correct the flag suspension apparatus to prevent any problems in the future."

Although efforts are being made to have the flag reinstalled, it is unknown at this time if it will fly for Memorial Day.

