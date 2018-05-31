Fall River Police seek man on firearm and drug charges

By News Staff

FALL RIVER, MA (WLNE) – Police have issued an arrest warrant for a Fall River man on firearms and drug charges.

Fall River Detectives executed a search warrant at 370 Third Street around 2:00 p.m. Wednesday.

During the search, detectives located 6.5 grams of what is believed to be crack cocaine, along with drug packaging materials, several digital scales and $896.00 in US Currency.

Also found during the search was a black 9mm Taurus handgun along with twelve 9mm bullets.

The target of the search warrant, Hassan Hinson, 36, was not present at the time of the search. Subsequently, Fall River Police issued an arrest warrant for Hinson for the following charges:

Unlawful Possession of a Large Capacity Firearm

Possession with Intent to Distribute Class B Substance

Unlawful Possession of a Large Capacity Feeding Device

Possession of Ammunition without an FID Card

Firearm Violation with Three (3) Prior Violent/Drug Crimes

Possession of a Large Capacity Firearm while in Commission of a Felony

Anyone with information on Hinson’s whereabouts is asked to contact Fall River Police.

