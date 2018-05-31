Fall River Police seek man on firearm and drug charges - ABC6 - Providence, RI and New Bedford, MA News, Weather

Fall River Police seek man on firearm and drug charges

Posted: Updated:

By News Staff

Email: news@abc6.com

Twitter: @ABC6

FALL RIVER, MA (WLNE) – Police have issued an arrest warrant for a Fall River man on firearms and drug charges.

Fall River Detectives executed a search warrant at 370 Third Street around 2:00 p.m. Wednesday.

During the search, detectives located 6.5 grams of what is believed to be crack cocaine, along with drug packaging materials, several digital scales and $896.00 in US Currency.

Also found during the search was a black 9mm Taurus handgun along with twelve 9mm bullets.

The target of the search warrant, Hassan Hinson, 36, was not present at the time of the search. Subsequently, Fall River Police issued an arrest warrant for Hinson for the following charges:

  • Unlawful Possession of a Large Capacity Firearm
  • Possession with Intent to Distribute Class B Substance
  • Unlawful Possession of a Large Capacity Feeding Device
  • Possession of Ammunition without an FID Card
  • Firearm Violation with Three (3) Prior Violent/Drug Crimes
  • Possession of a Large Capacity Firearm while in Commission of a Felony

Anyone with information on Hinson’s whereabouts is asked to contact Fall River Police.

© WLNE-TV / ABC6 2018

Powered by Frankly
Section
News
Weather
Sports
Advertise with Us
Entertainment
Community
Health
Video
Tools
RSS Headlines
Facebook/Twitter
Feedback/Contact Us
Submit a Story
About
News Staff Bios
Program Schedule
Sales
Public File Online
Jobs

10 Orms Street Providence, R.I. 02904
401-453-8000

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WLNE.
All Rights Reserved.

For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.