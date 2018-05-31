Father accused of abusing infant son held on probation violation

By Alana Cerrone

acerrone@abc6.com

@Alana_Cerrone

ATTLEBORO, Mass. (WLNE) - Mark Fay has been held without bail since his initial court appearance on Friday.

At a dangerousness hearing Thursday the judge held him on $5000 bail, but for now he's going back to jail for violating his probation on a previous assault and battery charge against his 14-year-old stepson.

In court the state revealed more details on the injuries to the 4-month old. They said hemorrhaging and bruising were consistent with blunt force trauma and asphyxiation.

The Commonwealth urged the judge to hold Fay on the dangerousness statute, also citing the October assault and battery charge against him involving his stepson.

On the most recent charge, the defense questioned how prosecutors can be sure the alleged abuse was from Fay. They said according to reports the injuries could’ve been caused as much as 72 hours before the baby was brought into the hospital, and in that time the baby had been alone not only with Fay but also with the infant’s mom, grandmother, and 14-year-old half-brother.

Fay and his wife are not allowed contact with their children. DCF has custody of them for now. Fay's two stepchildren are in the care of their biological father.

If Fay's probation matter is resolved and he posts bail, he is ordered to stay away from his children and stepchildren and other children under 16.

