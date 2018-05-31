American Red Cross Unveils New Emergency Response Vehicle - ABC6 - Providence, RI and New Bedford, MA News, Weather

American Red Cross Unveils New Emergency Response Vehicle

By: Tim Studebaker

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) – When disaster strikes, victims often find themselves turning to first responders and non–profit organizations for help.

American Red Cross Rhode Island & Connecticut Regional Disaster Officer Neil Brockway says, “We can't just hope that a hurricane's not going to happen.  Because, we like to say here that hope is not a plan.  And so you have to make sure that plan is in place.”

The 2018 Atlantic Hurricane Season officially starts on Friday, and the American Red Cross is gearing up for the challenge right here in Rhode Island with their new emergency response vehicle.

Brockway says, “It's designed to be more ergonomic, efficient, which will help get our services out to people that have been impacted by disasters around the country.”

This is one of 300 emergency response vehicles across the US, all of them ready to respond to a variety of disasters.

Brockway says, “Vehicles will deploy out to tornadoes, hurricanes, earthquakes, wildfires.  And, the main purpose is to provide supplies and meals to people that have been impacted, directly at their homes.”

The Red Cross also responds to an average of one house fire per day in Rhode Island, and this van is designed to help with that, too.

Brockway says, “The inside can convert to a sort of a mobile case work area where we can bring that family in that's just had their home burn down, work with them, and work with them on their initial recovery plans.”

© WLNE-TV / ABC6 2018

