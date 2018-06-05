Woman describes encounter with home intruder during break-in

By Alana Cerrone

COVENTRY, R.I. (WLNE) - Vanessa Lachance describes the terrifying moment Monday afternoon when someone broke into her home on New London Turnpike in Coventry – while she and her 8-year-old son were inside.

Lachance, who is 7 months pregnant, was playing with her son in his room when she heard a door slam and then someone running. She thought it was her mother coming home, and she opened the bedroom door, coming face-to-face with the suspect.

" [he] then pushed me out of the way. I kind of pushed him back and then he hit my face and ran out of the house.”

She was able to get a look at him and says he seemed panicked, and probably thought no one was home.

Lachance says the entire ordeal has been traumatizing for her and her son and she and her family will feel better if and when he’s caught.

"My son slept with the door locked last night. I slept upstairs with a weapon of choice just in case. He didn't get to steal anything of value but he took our sense of security which is almost more.”

Surveillance cameras captured the man and his vehicle.

Police say there have been at least 6 reported break-ins in the last week or so in Coventry and surrounding communities, and those suspects have a similar description.

