State Police Dog Finds Lost Elderly Man

By Kainani Stevens

NORTH PROVIDENCE, RI (WLNE)---A Rhode Island State Police K-9 is being hailed as a hero after helping locate an elderly man with dementia.

North Providence Police issued a silver alert on Sunday for 76-year-old Richard Cote after he was reported missing by his family. Cote suffers from dementia and Parkinson's disease making the search for him very urgent. After searching for 24 hours North Providence police called in the State Police Search and Rescue Team. Trooper Charles Bergeron and his dog Zeus were able to locate the missing man in under 30 minutes.

"Zeus ran up to Mr. Cote and sat right nect to him," said Bergeron. "I ran up to him and then found Mr. Cote laying face down on the ground."

Miraculously, Richard Cote was still responsive after spending the night outside in the elements. He was taken to Fatima hospital where he was treated for hypothermia and other minor injuries.

Trooper Bergeron credits Zeus' extensive training for the positive outcome to the case.

"Everything fell into place," said Bergeron. "Yesterday we were in the right area and put our training to use. Now we have that person back with his family."