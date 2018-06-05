Man leading fraudulent prescription conspiracy pleads guilty - ABC6 - Providence, RI and New Bedford, MA News, Weather

Man leading fraudulent prescription conspiracy pleads guilty

Posted: Updated:

By: Associated Press

Email: news@abc6.com

Twitter: @ABC6

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) _ A Rhode Island man who led a conspiracy to create fraudulent prescriptions for opioid pills has pleaded guilty in Providence District Court.        

U.S. Attorney Stephen G. Dambruch says Tuesday 52-year-old Robert Rose is the fourth person to plead guilty for a role in the conspiracy.

Part of Rose's plea was for charges of intent to distribute and possess Oxycodone, and aggravated identity theft.        

Prescriptions for different amounts of Oxycodone pills were written and given to pharmacies by several people, often with fraudulent use of medical insurance.

The pills were sold to others for distribution. Rose provided identities, health insurance information, and special paper to produce the fake prescriptions.        

Rose has admitted to running the conspiracy for many months while incarcerated at the Adult Correctional Institution on an unrelated matter.

He will be sentenced in October.


© WLNE-TV / ABC6 2018

Powered by Frankly
Section
News
Weather
Sports
Advertise with Us
Entertainment
Community
Health
Video
Tools
RSS Headlines
Facebook/Twitter
Feedback/Contact Us
Submit a Story
About
News Staff Bios
Program Schedule
Sales
Public File Online
Jobs

10 Orms Street Providence, R.I. 02904
401-453-8000

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WLNE.
All Rights Reserved.

For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.