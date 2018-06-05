Mt. St. Charles Alum Snow Relieved of GM Duties with Islanders - ABC6 - Providence, RI and New Bedford, MA News, Weather

Mt. St. Charles Alum Snow Relieved of GM Duties with Islanders

Posted: Updated:

Islanders president of hockey operations Lou Lamoriello has fired general manager Garth Snow and coach Doug Weight and named himself the team's new GM.
        Lamoriello announced the shake-up Tuesday, two weeks after leaving Toronto for New York and assuming what ownership called ``full authority over all hockey matters.'' Lamoriello will begin the search for a new coach immediately.
        The Islanders missed the playoffs eight times in Snow's 12 years as general manager, including the past two seasons. Snow had four years left on his contract.
        Weight recently finished his first full season as coach after replacing Jack Capuano in January 2017.
        The latest front-office development comes with the Islanders at a crossroads this summer as face of the franchise John Tavares can become a free agent July 1.  

Powered by Frankly
Section
News
Weather
Sports
Advertise with Us
Entertainment
Community
Health
Video
Tools
RSS Headlines
Facebook/Twitter
Feedback/Contact Us
Submit a Story
About
News Staff Bios
Program Schedule
Sales
Public File Online
Jobs

10 Orms Street Providence, R.I. 02904
401-453-8000

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WLNE.
All Rights Reserved.

For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.