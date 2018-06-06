Convicted child rapist arrested for lewd acts behind bars

By: News Staff

Wayne Chapman, a convicted child rapist who has been in a legal battle for his release may now face more time behind bars for recent crimes committed in prison.

According to a statement from the Massachusetts Department of Corrections, Wayne Chapman was arrested Wednesday morning for indecent exposure and lascivious acts.

Chapman has recently been in a controversial legal fight for his release, as his attorneys and psychologists claim Chapman is no longer considered dangerous.

Chapman is serving a 41-year sentence for raping two boys in 1977 and is suspect of the disappearance of a boy from Lawrence in 1976.

The Massachusetts Supreme Court denied a petition to release Chapman this week. He is expected to be arraigned at Ayer District Court on Wednesday.

