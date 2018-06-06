Massachusetts man charged with attempted child enticement - ABC6 - Providence, RI and New Bedford, MA News, Weather

Massachusetts man charged with attempted child enticement

Posted: Updated:

By: Associated Press

Email: news@abc6.com

Twitter: @ABC6

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — A Massachusetts man is facing charges of traveling to Rhode Island to have sex with what he thought were two underage girls.

Federal prosecutors say 34-year-old Cody Hansen, of Orange, was indicted Tuesday on charges including attempted enticement of a minor and travel with the intent to engage in illicit sexual conduct.

Authorities say Hansen was arrested May 22 when he met with a person he thought would assist him in having sexual contact with girls ages 12 and 8. That person was an undercover Rhode Island State Police trooper.

Authorities allege Hansen had previously engaged in sexually explicit online conversations and sent a sexually explicit picture to what he thought was a 12-year-old girl.

He was held pending arraignment. His public defender did not return a call for comment.

© Associated Press  WLNE-TV / ABC6 2018

Powered by Frankly
Section
News
Weather
Sports
Advertise with Us
Entertainment
Community
Health
Video
Tools
RSS Headlines
Facebook/Twitter
Feedback/Contact Us
Submit a Story
About
News Staff Bios
Program Schedule
Sales
Public File Online
Jobs

10 Orms Street Providence, R.I. 02904
401-453-8000

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WLNE.
All Rights Reserved.

For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.