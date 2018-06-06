IHOP teases customers with upcoming name change

By: Sarah E. Rooney

Email: srooney@abc6.com

Twitter: @ABC6

GLENDALE, Calif. (WLNE) – A tweet sent out by the International House of Pancakes (IHOP) on Monday has sent the internet abuzz with guesses about the future of the breakfast chain.

At 1 p.m. EST, the IHOP twitter account teased followers with the announcement that after 60 years of being ‘IHOP,’ the company is changing it’s name to “IHOb.”

For 60 pancakin’ years, we’ve been IHOP. Now, we’re flippin’ our name to IHOb. Find out what it could b on 6.11.18. #IHOb pic.twitter.com/evSxKV3QmT — IHOP (@IHOP) June 4, 2018

Included in the tweet was a video showing the uppercase “P” in the IHOP logo flipping to become a lowercase “b.” The tweet does not explain what the “b” stands for, and instead prompts followers to find out what it means on June 11, 2018.

Immediately after the first post, the account tweeted out a poll with four possible words that the new “b” could stand for: biscuits, bacon, butternut squash, or barnacles. As of 11 a.m. EST, the poll is approaching 25,000 responses.

While many believe the “b” will stand for ‘breakfast,’ customers will have to wait until June 11 to find out for certain what the new name will be.

© WLNE-TV / ABC6 2018