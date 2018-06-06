Closing arguments heard in NYE murder case

By: Scott Cook

FALL RIVER, M.A. (WLNE) -- Closing statements were made to the jury Wednesday, in the case of Angel Acevedo and Aaron Bookman of New Bedford, who are accused of killing Aaron Gant Jr. on New Year's Eve of 2015.

Allegedly, the men were in a rented Ford Fusion -- Acevedo driving and Bookman in the passenger seat -- when they pulled up behind Gant's Mercedes and fired six shots into the vehicle.

"I'm going to ask that you find him not guilty, but the job is yours at this point,” said Acevedo’s defense attorney, John Connors.

Today in court, the defense argued that there were no witnesses, no murder weapon found, and no cell phone footage proving that their clients were on the scene and involved in the shooting.

Despite this, the prosecution said that surveillance cameras and phone records placed the suspects in the area at the time of the crime.

"The efforts made to conceal the crime between the two defendants goes on and on,” said prosecuting attorney, Bob DiGiantomasso. “You saw the calls between the two of them through the course of the night, and then the statements that were made and then ultimately shown to be lies"

Judge Renee DuPuis gave her instructions on the law to the jury late Wednesday afternoon.

Jurors will now start their deliberation.

