Pawtucket Police arrest three men after home break-in

PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WLNE) – Police have arrested three males in connection with an armed home break-in that took place Wednesday morning.

At approximately 10:30 a.m., the Pawtucket Police Department arrived to the site of a reported break-in at 265 Prospect Street. Shortly after arriving, the officers on scene spotted three men fleeing the area on foot.

Police were able to successfully arrest the three men. A fire arm was discovered at the scene, but the two men that were inside the home at the time of the break-in did not sustain any injuries.

An investigation into the incident is underway. Updates will be released as more information becomes available.

