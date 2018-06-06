Rhode Island House passes prescription contraception safeguard bill

By: News Staff

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) – The Rhode Island House of Representatives passed a bill Wednesday that requires insurance companies to cover contraceptive prescriptions for up to twelve months.

The bill, introduced by Rep. Katherine S. Kazarian, D-East Providence, is intended to prevent health insurance providers from restricting reimbursement for prescription contraceptives.

Kazarian released the following statement about the proposed legislation:

“This act will allow up to a full year of prescribing and dispensing of contraception when prescribed. With constant threats and attempts from Washington to restrict women’s choices concerning their own reproductive health, it is imperative that we ensure Rhode Island’s women have open and reliable access to birth control.”

The bill will now be sent to the Senate for a vote.

