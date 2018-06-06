Rhode Island House passes prescription contraception safeguard b - ABC6 - Providence, RI and New Bedford, MA News, Weather

Rhode Island House passes prescription contraception safeguard bill

Posted: Updated:

By: News Staff

Email: news@abc6.com

Twitter: @ABC6

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) – The Rhode Island House of Representatives passed a bill Wednesday that requires insurance companies to cover contraceptive prescriptions for up to twelve months.

The bill, introduced by Rep. Katherine S. Kazarian, D-East Providence, is intended to prevent health insurance providers from restricting reimbursement for prescription contraceptives.

Kazarian released the following statement about the proposed legislation:

This act will allow up to a full year of prescribing and dispensing of contraception when prescribed.  With constant threats and attempts from Washington to restrict women’s choices concerning their own reproductive health, it is imperative that we ensure Rhode Island’s women have open and reliable access to birth control.”

The bill will now be sent to the Senate for a vote.

© WLNE-TV / ABC6 2018

Powered by Frankly
Section
News
Weather
Sports
Advertise with Us
Entertainment
Community
Health
Video
Tools
RSS Headlines
Facebook/Twitter
Feedback/Contact Us
Submit a Story
About
News Staff Bios
Program Schedule
Sales
Public File Online
Jobs

10 Orms Street Providence, R.I. 02904
401-453-8000

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WLNE.
All Rights Reserved.

For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.