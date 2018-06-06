4th Annual PVDFest Set to Kick Off

By: Tim Studebaker

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) – More than a thousand artists, 18 stages, food, drinks, and more will be taking over downtown Providence as the 4th annual PVDFest gets underway with a few new items to look forward to.

Providence Mayor Jorge Elorza says, “This year we're going to create a food village. So, if you're a foodie, and you're into the culinary arts food experience, there's going to be an entire food village for you to experience some of the best cuisine in the entire state.”

The city is also stepping up efforts to send less trash to the landfill after the festival is over. That means food vendors will not be allowed to hand out single use items like plastic straws, plastic bags, and Styrofoam cups.

Mayor Elorza says, “This year, we want to make sure there's more consciousness around it so that we can get to the point where this festival has zero environmental impact.”

Drivers should plan for multiple road closures in the city during the festival. Providence is providing bike parking throughout the area, and shuttle bus service is available from transportation hubs around the city. They are also working to make sure the event is safe and secure.

Mayor Elorza says, “You might not see the security presence because it blends in, but I want you to know that we take every precaution possible to make sure that people are safe.”

PVDFest runs this Thursday through Sunday throughout downtown Providence.

You can find more information at the PVDFest website: pvdfest.com

