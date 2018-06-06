Massachusetts inching closer to first legal marijuana shops - ABC6 - Providence, RI and New Bedford, MA News, Weather

Massachusetts inching closer to first legal marijuana shops

Posted: Updated:

By: Associated Press

Email: news@abc6.com

Twitter: @ABC6

BOSTON (AP) – Massachusetts is inching closer to the opening of its first recreational marijuana shops.

The Cannabis Control Commission said this week it's already received 51 completed applications for everything from marijuana retailers to marijuana manufacturers and marijuana research facilities.

While the applications are spread across the state, the largest concentration is in Worcester County with 16 applications. That's more than three times as many as any other region of the state.

Middlesex, Norfolk, Bristol and Plymouth counties all had 5 applications each. Suffolk County, which includes Boston, had just two applications. Berkshires County had a single application.

 The commission isn't expected to issue the first licenses until at least next week. The first pot shops could open July 1.

Many cities and towns have imposed prohibitions or restrictions on marijuana businesses.

© Associated Press  WLNE-TV / ABC6 2018

Powered by Frankly
Section
News
Weather
Sports
Advertise with Us
Entertainment
Community
Health
Video
Tools
RSS Headlines
Facebook/Twitter
Feedback/Contact Us
Submit a Story
About
News Staff Bios
Program Schedule
Sales
Public File Online
Jobs

10 Orms Street Providence, R.I. 02904
401-453-8000

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WLNE.
All Rights Reserved.

For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.