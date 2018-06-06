Settlement agreement is reached in National Grid gas and electric rate case

By: News Staff

Email: news@abc6.com

Twitter: @ABC6

WARWICK, R.I. (WLNE) – Rhode Island Public Utilities reached a settlement agreement with The Division of Public Utilities and Carriers today about National Grids electric and gas rate.

This settlement comes as one result of a nine-month rate case proceeding.

The Public Utilities Commission’s next phase of this case will involve a review to ensure just and reasonable rate that advance the public interest.

The following information includes a summary of the settlement agreement:

Reduces the originally proposed ˜$7 typical residential electric customer monthly bill

increase to ˜$4, and the typical gas customer bill annual bill increase from ˜$65 to a

decrease of ˜$2.

Doubles the current discount offered to income-eligible electric and gas customers to

25% of the total bill. For income eligible electric customers, this translates into a ˜$15 monthly bill decreases. For income eligible gas customers, the annual decrease is $260.

Returns 100% of the benefits of the lower federal corporate tax rate to ratepayers as a

direct offset to rates.

Establishes a 3-year rate plan as a consistent and transparent budget for the utility.

Invests in modernizing the electric system and preparing the grid to integrate clean

energy resources at least cost.

Initiates power sector transformation activities for electric vehicles, energy storage and

efficient electric heat

The settlement proposed includes a unanimous agreement among the following intervenors: National Grid, the Division of Public Utilities and Carriers, the Rhode Island Office of Energy Resources, the George Wiley Center, the Northeast Clean Energy Council, the Acadia Center, Conservation Law Foundation, ChargePoint, Direct Energy, New Energy Rhode Island, the U.S. Department of the Navy, Wal-Mart Stores, Natural Resources Defense Council, Sierra Club, People’s Power and Light and Amtrak.

The Public Comment Hearing will be held on June 7th at 2:00 p.m. at 89 Jefferson Boulevard, Warwick, R.I. by The Public Utilities Commission. Any further information regarding these cases can be found at

http://www.ripuc.org/eventsactions/docket/4770page.html.

