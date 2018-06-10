Rhode Island to adopt universal bar exam

By: Associated Press

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) – Rhode Island will join 29 other states in using the Uniform Bar Examination to test future lawyers.

The state's Supreme Court issued an order Thursday adopting the test. The state will start administering the exam in February.

The court's board of examiners say the test will make it easier for people who take the bar exam in other jurisdictions to apply for a law license in Rhode Island, and vice versa.

Every state in New England will now use the common exam. Massachusetts will administer the test for the first time in July.

