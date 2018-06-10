State police annual roadside inspections uncover almost 800 viol - ABC6 - Providence, RI and New Bedford, MA News, Weather

State police annual roadside inspections uncover almost 800 violations

Posted: Updated:

By: News Staff

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) – Rhode Island State Police report nearly 800 violations were discovered during the annual 72-hour International Roadcheck operation.

On June 5, 6 and 7, State Police and local police departments carried out the annual 72-hour roadside inspections of commercial vehicles. Over the three days, inspectors checked over 400 commercial vehicles and found 565 vehicle violations and 116 driver violations.

The inspection campaign, sponsored by the Commercial Vehicle Safety Alliance, is intended to ensure commercial vehicles and drivers do not pose dangers to other motorists. The inspections took place throughout North America, including the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

There two inspection sites in Rhode Island were at the weigh stations on Route 146 South in North Smithfield and on Interstate 95 North in Richmond.

