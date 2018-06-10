Recall Notice: Venda Recalls Meat Ravioli Products - ABC6 - Providence, RI and New Bedford, MA News, Weather

Recall Notice: Venda Recalls Meat Ravioli Products

Posted: Updated:

By: News Staff

Email: news@abc6.com

Twitter: @ABC6

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) – Ravioli vendor Venda is recalling certain meat ravioli products.

The Rhode Island Department of Health (RIDOH) announced Saturday that about 672 pounds of frozen meat ravioli products were recalled by Venda on Friday.

RIDOH is advising customers to throw away or return any recent purchases of the following products:

  • 16 oz. sealed trays of “VENDA RAVIOLI, PASTA FRESCA, COSTANTINO’S, MEAT RAVIOLI,” and a lot code and case code of 05318, 05418, 05518, 05618, 05718, 05818, and 05918.

  • 16 oz. sealed trays of “VENDA RAVIOLI, PASTA FRESCA, COSTANTINO’S, Italian Sausage Ravioli.”

  • 16 oz. sealed trays of “VENDA RAVIOLI, PASTA FRESCA, COSTANTINO’S, Prosciutto & Provolone Ravioli,” and a lot code and case code of 05318, 05418, 05518, 05618, 05718, 05818, and 05918.

  • 16 oz. sealed trays of “VENDA RAVIOLI, PASTA FRESCA, COSTANTINO’S, OSSO BUCO RAVIOLI.”

Customers should throw away or return the Meat Ravioli and Prosciutto and Provolone products that have establishment number “EST.9501” inside the USDA mark of inspection.  Customers should also throw away or return the Italian Sausage and Osso Buco products, which have no USDA marks of inspection.

The USDA has stated that these products have not undergone federal inspection, and customers should not consume the products.

At this time, there have been no reports of negative reactions linked to consumption of these products.

© WLNE-TV / ABC6 2018

Powered by Frankly
Section
News
Weather
Sports
Advertise with Us
Entertainment
Community
Health
Video
Tools
RSS Headlines
Facebook/Twitter
Feedback/Contact Us
Submit a Story
About
News Staff Bios
Program Schedule
Sales
Public File Online
Jobs

10 Orms Street Providence, R.I. 02904
401-453-8000

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WLNE.
All Rights Reserved.

For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.