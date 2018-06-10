Recall Notice: Venda Recalls Meat Ravioli Products

By: News Staff

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) – Ravioli vendor Venda is recalling certain meat ravioli products.

The Rhode Island Department of Health (RIDOH) announced Saturday that about 672 pounds of frozen meat ravioli products were recalled by Venda on Friday.

RIDOH is advising customers to throw away or return any recent purchases of the following products:

16 oz. sealed trays of “VENDA RAVIOLI, PASTA FRESCA, COSTANTINO’S, MEAT RAVIOLI,” and a lot code and case code of 05318, 05418, 05518, 05618, 05718, 05818, and 05918.

16 oz. sealed trays of “VENDA RAVIOLI, PASTA FRESCA, COSTANTINO’S, Italian Sausage Ravioli.”

16 oz. sealed trays of “VENDA RAVIOLI, PASTA FRESCA, COSTANTINO’S, Prosciutto & Provolone Ravioli,” and a lot code and case code of 05318, 05418, 05518, 05618, 05718, 05818, and 05918.

16 oz. sealed trays of “VENDA RAVIOLI, PASTA FRESCA, COSTANTINO’S, OSSO BUCO RAVIOLI.”

Customers should throw away or return the Meat Ravioli and Prosciutto and Provolone products that have establishment number “EST.9501” inside the USDA mark of inspection. Customers should also throw away or return the Italian Sausage and Osso Buco products, which have no USDA marks of inspection.

The USDA has stated that these products have not undergone federal inspection, and customers should not consume the products.

At this time, there have been no reports of negative reactions linked to consumption of these products.

