Cranston Police investigate two early morning armed robberies

CRANSTON, R.I. (WLNE) – Cranston Police are investigating two armed robberies that took place early Saturday morning.

At approximately 3:44 AM on Saturday, Cranston Police reported to 1282 Elmwood Avenue after being notified about an armed robbery at a Mobile Gas Station. At 4:10 A.M., Cranston Police were alerted to another armed robbery taking place in the 7-Eleven at 535 Reservoir Avenue.

According to Cranston Police, the suspect of both incidents was described as a “Hispanic male wearing a dark hoodie, white mask, and gloves.” At both locations, the suspect was reported to have been carrying a hand gun.

These robberies come a week after a similar robbery was reported at the same Reservoir Avenue 7-Eleven on June 2. Major Todd Patalano of the Cranston Police has released that the suspect of this morning’s robberies displayed similarities to the suspect of the robbery on June 2.

At this time, the amount of money stolen from the establishments remains undisclosed.

An investigation is ongoing. Cranston Police have asked anyone with information relating to the robberies to contact Detective Robert Santagata at 401-477-5169, or use the Cranston Police mobile app, tipsoft.com.

