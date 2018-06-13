RIDOT announces second temporary I-95 traffic pattern change

By: News Staff

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) – The Rhode Island Department of Transportation (RIDOT) will be introducing a new, temporary traffic pattern that will begin the week of June 25 on I-95 North and South.

In a release sent out Wednesday, RIDOT announced a temporary traffic pattern on I-95 North and South. Beginning the week of June 25, lanes on the interstate feature a “divided highway” around exit 19 in Providence to allow for construction to repair the Blackstone Street Bridge.

On I-95 North, the new traffic pattern will be in place between exits 18 (Thurbers Avenue) and exit 20 (Point Street). During the duration of the new pattern. On I-95 North, the right lane is reserved for motorists taking exit 20 at Point Street.

On I-95 South, the new traffic pattern will be in place between exit 19 (Eddy Street) and Exit 18.

For the duration of this part of construction, the divided highway will have two lanes to the left of the median and one lane to the right.

All travel lanes will continue through the work zone, and all exits and on-ramps will remain open. RIDOT may close additional lanes in either or both directions during times of low traffic volume in the late evening and overnight hours. If this occurs, no lanes will be closed before 10 P.M.

This temporary traffic pattern will be in place for about 3 months, but the duration is subject to change based on weather. There will be another change in late summer or early fall to complete the project, which will entail shifting lanes to the left.

Construction on the Blackstone Street Bridge is one component of RIDOT’s Corridor Bridges project, which aims to revitalize five structurally deficient bridges. Blackstone Street itself will remain closed until late fall.

