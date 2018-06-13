Car drives into occupied Coventry hair salon - ABC6 - Providence, RI and New Bedford, MA News, Weather

Car drives into occupied Coventry hair salon

Posted: Updated:
Toyota Rav 4 and side of Godfrey's Hair Salon Toyota Rav 4 and side of Godfrey's Hair Salon

By: Sarah E. Rooney

Email: srooney@abc6.com

Twitter: @ABC6

COVENTRY, R.I. (WLNE) – Coventry Police responded to a Coventry hair salon Wednesday after receiving a call about a vehicle hitting and penetrating the building.

At approximately 9:55 A.M, Coventry Police were notified that Godfried’s Hair Salon at 1060 Tiogue Avenue had been struck by a vehicle.

Upon arriving to the scene, police officials discovered a silver Toyota Rav 4 inside the salon.

According to officials, the building was occupied at the time of the incident but there were no reported injuries. A building inspector was notified, but the building has not been condemned.

Police report that the accident appears to have been caused by an error made by the operator of the Toyota.

There are no pending charges.

© WLNE-TV / ABC6 2018

Powered by Frankly
Section
News
Weather
Sports
Advertise with Us
Entertainment
Community
Health
Video
Tools
RSS Headlines
Facebook/Twitter
Feedback/Contact Us
Submit a Story
About
News Staff Bios
Program Schedule
Sales
Public File Online
Jobs

10 Orms Street Providence, R.I. 02904
401-453-8000

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WLNE.
All Rights Reserved.

For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.