Car drives into occupied Coventry hair salon

COVENTRY, R.I. (WLNE) – Coventry Police responded to a Coventry hair salon Wednesday after receiving a call about a vehicle hitting and penetrating the building.

At approximately 9:55 A.M, Coventry Police were notified that Godfried’s Hair Salon at 1060 Tiogue Avenue had been struck by a vehicle.

Upon arriving to the scene, police officials discovered a silver Toyota Rav 4 inside the salon.

According to officials, the building was occupied at the time of the incident but there were no reported injuries. A building inspector was notified, but the building has not been condemned.

Police report that the accident appears to have been caused by an error made by the operator of the Toyota.

There are no pending charges.

