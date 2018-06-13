Man accused of hitting man with truck in Wendy's parking lot fac - ABC6 - Providence, RI and New Bedford, MA News, Weather

Man accused of hitting man with truck in Wendy's parking lot faces judge

Posted:

By Alana Cerrone

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) – 49-year-old James Rohelia is facing 6 charges, 3 being felonies, after a brutal hit-and-run late Monday night.

Police were called to the Wendy's on Broad Street and found 31-year-old Sean Bager lying in the back parking lot unresponsive. Witnesses say he and Rohelia got in a fight inside the Walgreens next door.

It spilled out into the parking lot, and Rohelia got into his pick-up truck and intentionally drove at Bager, hitting him, and then taking off.

Bager was knocked unconscious and suffered serious head trauma.

Among Rohelia's charges, assault with intent to commit murder against Bager, and simple assault against a female victim.

Rohelia has a long rap sheet, with charges ranging from drugs to shoplifting. He was released on $75,000 with surety.

