HealthSource RI customers can now pay bills at CVS

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) – Rhode Island residents who get health insurance through the state-run marketplace can now pay their bills at CVS.

Democratic Gov. Gina Raimondo on Tuesday announced the partnership with the Woonsocket-based pharmacy chain. Raimondo says making it easier for customers to pay their bills will help ensure that people don't lose coverage for missing payments.

Under the agreement, HealthSource RI customers can pay their premiums with cash, debit cards or credit cards at any CVS pharmacy. Previously, the marketplace only accepted checks, money orders or electronic transfers, and payments had to be made online, by mail or at the HealthSource RI contact center.

