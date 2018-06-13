Cumberland man arrested after placing fireworks near a school - ABC6 - Providence, RI and New Bedford, MA News, Weather

Cumberland man arrested after placing fireworks near a school

Posted: Updated:

By: Sarah Rooney

Email: srooney@abc6.com

Twitter: @ABC6

CUMBERLAND, R.I. (WLNE) – A man is under arrest in Cumberland for placing fireworks on the ground near a local middle school.

Cumberland Police responded at approximately 8:45 A.M. to reports of a suspicious person at Joseph L. McCourt Middle School.

Steven Robinson, 46, allegedly placed fireworks near the school, set them off, and immediately drove away on a motorcycle.

The school was temporarily evacuated in response to the fireworks going off.

Deputy Chief of Cumberland Police Douglas Ciullo reports that police were successfully able to find Robinson at his residence. He was placed under arrest with charges of vandalism, disorderly conduct, trespassing, and placing an explosive device near a building.

As of now, Robinson’s motivations are unknown.

