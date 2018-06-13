Man found guilty in shooting and robbery case from 2015 - ABC6 - Providence, RI and New Bedford, MA News, Weather

Man found guilty in shooting and robbery case from 2015

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) - An East Providence man has been found guilty of the robbery and shooting that occurred at the Capital Gold Pawn Shop in 2015.

On October 23, 2015, Reginald Eisom and co-defendants Andrew McLean and Leroy Dorsey entered the Capital Gold Pawn Shop intending to rob the shop, and later engaged in a shooting that killed the shop owner.

Following a seven-day trial, and five hours of deliberation, Eisom was found guilty of one count of first degree robbery, one count of conspiracy, one count of discharge of a firearm resulting in injury, one count of assault with a dangerous weapon, two counts of carrying a pistol without a license, and two counts of possession of a firearm having been convicted of a crime of violence.

In July 2017, Dorsey was sentenced to 50 years in prison after pleading guilty to charges of first degree robbery, conspiracy, assault with a dangerous weapon, discharging a firearm during a crime of violence resulting in injury, and possession of a firearm. McLean’s case is still pending.

