14-year-old hit by car, riding dirt bike through public roads - ABC6 - Providence, RI and New Bedford, MA News, Weather

14-year-old hit by car, riding dirt bike through public roads

WOONSOCKET, R.I. (WLNE) – A 14-year-old riding his dirt bike through public roads was hit by a car after riding straight through an intersection.

On Tuesday, June 12, a collision occurred between a motor vehicle and a boy on a dirt bike.

The boy was going through the intersection of Wood Ave. and Robinson street, without stopping when he was hit.

The boy was not wearing a helmet but was transported to Hasboro in stable condition with multiple broken bones.

The operator of the vehicle has no reported injuries.

Police are still investigating the incident but do note that it is illegal to ride dirt bikes on public roads.

