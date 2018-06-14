Venda Ravioli recalls more products

By: News Staff

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) - Venda Ravioli is recalling 66 more pounds of frozen meat and poultry pasta products, in addition to the nearly 700 pounds recalled last week.

If you have the sealed trays of chicken prosciutto ravioli, chicken prosciutto walnuts ravioli, or chicken tortellini without the USDA mark of inspection on the packaging, you are urged to throw them away.

There are no reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products.

Anyone concerned about a reaction should contact a healthcare provider. Click here for more details on the recalled products.

