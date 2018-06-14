Venda Ravioli recalls more products - ABC6 - Providence, RI and New Bedford, MA News, Weather

Venda Ravioli recalls more products

Posted: Updated:

By: News Staff

Email: news@abc6.com

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) - Venda Ravioli is recalling 66 more pounds of frozen meat and poultry pasta products, in addition to the nearly 700 pounds recalled last week.

If you have the sealed trays of chicken prosciutto ravioli, chicken prosciutto walnuts ravioli, or chicken tortellini without the USDA mark of inspection on the packaging, you are urged to throw them away.

There are no reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products. 

Anyone concerned about a reaction should contact a healthcare provider. Click here for more details on the recalled products.

© WLNE-TV / ABC6 News    2018

Powered by Frankly
Section
News
Weather
Sports
Advertise with Us
Entertainment
Community
Health
Video
Tools
RSS Headlines
Facebook/Twitter
Feedback/Contact Us
Submit a Story
About
News Staff Bios
Program Schedule
Sales
Public File Online
Jobs

10 Orms Street Providence, R.I. 02904
401-453-8000

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WLNE.
All Rights Reserved.

For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.