Johnston Police seek missing man

JOHNSTON, R.I. (WLNE) – Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing man in Johnston.

Johnston Police said in a press release that they are attempting to locate Danis Pelaez, 41, last seen in the area of Kennedy Plaza in Providence, who did not return home Friday afternoon.

Pelaez is described as a light-skinned male with brown eyes and black hair, around 5’10” tall and weighing around 180 pounds.

Police said Pelaez is known to use public transportation and may have some cognitive concerns.  

Anyone who has any information as to Pelaez’s location is asked to contact Johnston Police Deputy Chief Joseph P. Razza at 401-757-3115.

