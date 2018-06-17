Family calls Providence homicide victim a "loving" father of 2

By News Staff

Email: news@abc6.com

Twitter: @ABC6

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) – Providence Police are investigating a shooting early Sunday morning that left one man dead.

Police responded to the intersection of Garnet and Pine Streets at 1:27 a.m. Sunday for reports of a shooting. They found 25-year-old Jacorey Sanders, of New Bedford, inside a car. One of the windows of the vehicle had been shot out.

Family tells ABC6 Sanders was a loving father of two. They want the men accused to go to jail.

Police say he and his girlfriend were at Ultra nightclub when he spotted three men, from Boston, whom he had prior problems with. He told an officer who was on a detail at the time that the men might try to hurt him, and the officer escorted Sanders to the PrideFest street party.

Meanwhile, the men inside the club left, and met up with two other men. They happened to see Sanders walking to his car about a half hour after leaving the nightclub, and they chased him, and shot him as he was getting into his car. He died at Rhode Island Hospital.

Police arrested 24-year-old Anthony Sharpe of Boston and 23-year-old George Webb, but say they are looking for more suspects.

A man who works as an attendant in the nearby parking lots was working when it happened nearby. He didn't want to be identified or shown on camera but says, "I heard 3 shots and I was in a conversation with a couple guys and I don't think anyone realized it because all of the commotion all the noise that was going on in the city."

He tells ABC 6 News there were hundreds of cars parked there at the time, mainly with people enjoying PrideFest. Police say they don't think it had anything to do with that celebration.

"We work the parking lots every Friday and Saturday, overall there really aren't any issues here in the city that's why I was concerned," says the witness.

He says he saw police focused in an area on Friendship Street right by the Providence District Courthouse with K9 units.

©WLNE-TV / ABC6 2018