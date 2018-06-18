Police arrest suspect for string of robberies

By: News Staff

CRANSTON, R.I. (WLNE) – Police have arrested a man for a string of robberies in Cranston.

Officials identify the suspect as 31-year-old Samuel Vazquez.

Police say Vasquez was caught on surveillance multiple times. The robberies took place primarily at mini marts, gas stations, and a Dunkin Donuts.

An officer saw Vasquez’s vehicle at a nearby car wash on Saturday morning, and noticed the car fit the description of the vehicle connected to the reported robberies.

Vasquez was taken into custody and charged with three counts of first degree robbery, assault with intent to commit specified felonies, and reckless driving.

He is being arraigned in Kent County Court Monday afternoon.

